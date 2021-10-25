CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Marty Bass
Hello Everyone!

  We need to specifically talk about this afternoon and a VERY real threat of severe weather.

  The Storm Prediction Center has the state of Maryland at a “Marginal” risk for severe storms from the mid later afternoon through 8 P.M. We are; somewhat cloudy this warm and humid morning. It will not take a lot of sun to get the atmosphere unstable. And we do have times of sun in our day’s forecast.

  Temperatures will move into the upper 60s through the midday, then climb rapidly into the mid-upper 70s during the early afternoon. The forecast high of 77° would tie a record that goes back to 1931. Figure during the storm’s “window of opportunity” temperatures will remain in the 70s.

A coastal low will give us more showers and rain tomorrow through Wednesday morning. We need that rain as this has been a very dry month. A good soaking rain is OK, heavy rain and thunderstorms just cause issues. A lot of reasons to stay weather aware today.

  Once skies clear on Wednesday morning we will be rain-free until Friday. So a few chances to get that much-needed relief from a bit of a mini drought.

