We need to specifically talk about this afternoon and a VERY real threat of severe weather.
The Storm Prediction Center has the state of Maryland at a “Marginal” risk for severe storms from the mid later afternoon through 8 P.M. We are; somewhat cloudy this warm and humid morning. It will not take a lot of sun to get the atmosphere unstable. And we do have times of sun in our day’s forecast.
#mdwx The official look at your neighborhood from the Storm Prediction Center. pic.twitter.com/C1LPuLxcjq
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 25, 2021
Temperatures will move into the upper 60s through the midday, then climb rapidly into the mid-upper 70s during the early afternoon. The forecast high of 77° would tie a record that goes back to 1931. Figure during the storm's "window of opportunity" temperatures will remain in the 70s.
A coastal low will give us more showers and rain tomorrow through Wednesday morning. We need that rain as this has been a very dry month. A good soaking rain is OK, heavy rain and thunderstorms just cause issues. A lot of reasons to stay weather aware today.
Once skies clear on Wednesday morning we will be rain-free until Friday. So a few chances to get that much-needed relief from a bit of a mini drought.
