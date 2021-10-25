LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian died from his injuries Friday after he was struck by a car in Laurel, Anne Arundel County Police said.
The collision happened the night of October 11. According to police, 49-year-old David Miles was in the westbound lane of Fort Meade Road near Laureldale Drive when he was struck.
Miles was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, and he died from those injuries just over a week later.
Investigators believe pedestrian error is the primary cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.