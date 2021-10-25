BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coyote that attacked a person and their dog on a Baltimore County hiking trail Wednesday tested positive for rabies, officials confirmed Monday.
The Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services said the coyote attack happened at Holt Park in Raspeburg. Baltimore County Police found the coyote the next day, which is when it tested positive for the disease.
A spokesperson said the dog and its owner sustained minor injuries in the attack. The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccine and was then given a booster by a veterinarian, the official said.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said rabies in animals causes paralysis and changes in behavior. Animals may become very aggressive or unusually friendly.
The DHH provided these rabies prevention tips:
- Consider the risk of rabies and other diseases before taking in or interacting with any animal,
especially if the home contains children, persons with certain illnesses, elderly, or other pets.
- Since rabies remains uncontrolled in the wild, avoid contact with wildlife as well as stray or feral
animals, especially if they appear to be sick. There is no risk-free contact with these animals with
regard to physical injury, rabies and other diseases.
- Do not provide food, water or shelter to wildlife or strays. If you feed your pets outdoors, do not
leave food or water bowls out for extended periods, especially overnight.
- Persons considering adopting stray or feral cats should speak with a veterinarian for guidance.
- Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all pets and do not allow your pets to roam freely.