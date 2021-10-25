SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Two women were shot at a Severn basketball court Sunday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. to the court on Stillmeadows Drive, for a reported shooting. Both women were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610.
Correction: An earlier version of this article said two men had been shot.