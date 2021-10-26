EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — The death of an 85-year-old woman Tuesday morning in Edgewater is being investigated as a homicide, Anne Arundel County Police said. Police are searching for a person of interest.
Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Woodsboro Place, where they found the woman suffering from an injury. She was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
Police said they are searching for Aiman Ghazi Zaharna, a 55-year-old man believed to have "first-hand information" in the case. Police believe Zaharna is driving a gold Cadillac SRX with Maryland registration 73223CJ.
Anyone who sees Zaharna or his car is asked to call 911.
Police believe from evidence on the scene that the incident was targeted and there was no threat to the community.
An investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information is available.