ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County on Tuesday launched a micro grant program for businesses impacted by the tropical storm and tornado that hit the Annapolis area on Sept. 1, County Executive Steuart Pittman said.

Starting today, impacted companies can apply for grants of up to $5,000 to offset the cost of damages caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida or the disruption to business hours from the storm.

“We are extremely thankful that the tornado did not lead to any loss of life or injuries, but many of our businesses and residents are still feeling the effects,” Pittman said.

TD Bank is providing $25,000 for the grant fund through its charitable arm. Priority for the money will be given to businesses affected by the tornado.

Earlier this month Gov. Larry Hogan announced $4 million in relief funding and the U.S. Small Business Administration made available low-interest loans for impacted homeowners, businesses and nonprofits.

The state money can go toward home repairs, short-term rental assistance and business loans.

Two confirmed tornadoes touched down in Annapolis and Edgewater as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region in early September.

FEMA denied a request from the Hogan administration for a federal disaster declaration, saying state and local governments should have the capability to handle the damage.

All applicants for the Anne Arundel County grant program must have a brick-and-mortar location in the county and provide a statement of damages, a budget for grant proceeds and a completed W-9 form. They will also have to set up a site visit.