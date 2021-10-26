BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Apparently, Baltimore is pumped for pumpkins.
LawnStarter, a website made to help people find lawn care, compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities to rank 2021's Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers. Out of 197 cities, Charm City ranked No. 14 on the list.
The website ranked the cities based on accessibility and popularity using these factors:
- Number of pumpkin patches
- Farmers Markets per 100,000 Residents
- Bakeries per 100,000 Residents
- Coffee Shops per 100,000 Residents
- Average Monthly Google Searches for “Pumpkins” and “Pumpkin Spice” Over October
- Number of Pumpkin Festivals and Events
Baltimore ranked No. 64 in accessibility out of 197 cities, meaning there aren’t that many pumpkin patches and bakeries around here. But the city ranked No. 8 in popularity, meaning Baltimoreans were searching frequently for “pumpkins” and “pumpkin spice,” far more than most other cities.
The combined popularity and access scores got our combined ranking of 14. Do you agree that the city is full of pumpkin lovers?
The website’s No. 1 city for pumpkin lovers is Portland, Oregon and rounding out the list is Laredo, Texas. In fact, seven of the bottom 10 ranking cities are in Texas.
