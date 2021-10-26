TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man shot and killed Monday night in Towson as a 21-year-old Pennsylvania man.

The victim, Barry Ransom of Philadelphia, was found shot about 10:30 p.m. Monday by police called to the 800 block of Kenilworth Drive, near the Towson Woods apartments, according to Baltimore County police.

Ransom was taken to an area hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

At this point, police aren’t clear on whether Ransom recently moved to the area or if he was in town visiting someone else.

Authorities said detectives are still following up on leads, but Ransom was able to share some information with them before he died.

“There was a vague description that was provided by the victim, because the victim was alive when our officers arrived on the scene,” police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. “It was only after he was transported to the hospital that he died.”

The deadly shooting marks the latest instance of violent crime to strike Baltimore County, which is grappling with a rise in violence.

Figures provided by police show there have been 47 homicides in the county this year, compared to a total of 27 people killed in 2020.

To put those numbers in perspective, Baltimore County had 49 homicides in 2019, 27 in 2018 and 35 in 2017.

The Baltimore County Police Department attributes a majority of its homicides to personal relationships gone wrong or mental illness.

Stewart, the department’s spokesperson, said knowing what led up to those killings helps inform how police get a grip on the violence.

“Those are all factors that we have been able to identify so far this year and we are attempting to address with the expansion of our mobile crisis teams, and we have the 911 clinicians,” Stewart told WJZ.

Monday’s homicide came as no surprise to residents who spoke with WJZ on Tuesday.

“Not astounded because it could happen anywhere really,” said Logan Montrone. “But it is a little jarring.”

Added Kathryn Martell: “I’m not surprised. It’s very disturbing though. It’s a sad, sad time. I wish I had the answer to try and get people to work together.”