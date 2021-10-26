BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Maryland reported 597 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by 0.1% to 3.11%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 4 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, October 26.

Hospitalizations increased by five to 614. Of those hospitalized, 450 remain in acute care and 154 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 557,192 total confirmed cases and 10,596 deaths.

There are 4,000,080 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 8,342,513 doses. Of those, 4,050,521 are first doses with 3,654 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,689,698 second doses, 4,437 in the last day.

“Thanks to the millions of people who have rolled up their sleeves, Maryland continues to be one of the most vaccinated states in America,” said Governor Hogan of the eight million milestone mark. “We have achieved these numbers with strong public health outreach, innovative lottery and scholarship promotions, and a relentless focus on equity.”

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 310,382 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 342 in the last day.

On September 24, after the CDC granted final approval for Pfizer’s booster, Gov. Hogan announced the immediate authorization of the booster shot for Marylanders who have received their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Hogan had already approved use for vulnerable populations in early September.

The state has administered 291,912 additional or booster vaccine doses, 12,615 in the last day.

The state reported 85.9% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 27,420 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, October 20.

Less than 0.76% of fully vaccinated Marylanders have later tested positive.

Of those cases, 1,995 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 11.3% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 261 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 11.8% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 9,681 (243) 2* Anne Arundel 52,697 (746) 15* Baltimore 76,362 (1,788) 42* Baltimore City 61,353 (1,309) 28* Calvert 5,654 (100) 1* Caroline 3,170 (47) 0* Carroll 11,682 (280) 7* Cecil 8,756 (173) 2* Charles 14,434 (256) 2* Dorchester 4,106 (78) 1* Frederick 24,094 (365) 10* Garrett 3,125 (78) 1* Harford 20,587 (343) 8* Howard 22,570 (268) 7* Kent 1,710 (53) 3* Montgomery 82,037 (1,655) 51* Prince George’s 99,338 (1,672) 43* Queen Anne’s 3,866 (70) 1* St. Mary’s 9,801 (160) 1* Somerset 3,333 (52) 0* Talbot 2,825 (53) 0* Washington 19,417 (387) 5* Wicomico 11,010 (220) 0* Worcester 4,987 (117) 1* Data not available 0 (67) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 38,492 (4) 0* 10-19 61,602 (7) 1* 20-29 99,837 (54) 1* 30-39 95,351 (138) 7* 40-49 81,003 (365) 5* 50-59 79,641 (978) 34* 60-69 53,441 (1,826) 29* 70-79 29,393 (2,668) 47* 80+ 17,835 (4,538) 107* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 291,452 (5,076) 112* Male 265,143 (5,504) 119* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

