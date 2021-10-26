HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland teenager wanted in a shooting in which one person was killed and another person wounded has been apprehended in Florida, a police department said Tuesday.
The Hagerstown Police Department said in a news release that Gage John Coles, 17, is being charged as an adult in the death of John Anthony Leonard IV, 27. Coles is also charged in the shooting of Jaseye Stephens, 22. Both shooting victims are from Hagerstown, the news release said.
The shootings occurred on Saturday.
According to police, Coles was taken into custody around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Manatee County, Florida, and is being held there to await an extradition hearing. Multiple charges were filed against Coles, including first- and second-degree murder, and reckless endangerment, police said.
Police said Leonard died at the hospital after being shot twice, and Stephens was shot in his femoral artery. Officers applied a tourniquet to keep Stephens alive, the news release said.
While Coles has been apprehended, police say the investigation into the shootings continues.
