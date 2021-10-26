Hi Everyone!
Today will feature a blustery afternoon, some passing showers, and some sunshine too. All things considered, we got off pretty lucky yesterday. Storm damage was at a minimum area-wide, no real impactful flooding, and we received the rain we need. But between the big Low that moved through, and is merging with another offshore to form a Nor'easter and a big High out to our West, the wind machine will be fueled and ready to go this afternoon. It is a pressure gradient.
Remember back to Middle School science when we were taught that Nature abhors a vacuum? The high is rushing in to fill in the dent the Low made in the layers of the atmosphere.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in central Maryland from noon to midnight Tuesday. The service said there will be northwest winds at 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
#mdwx These gust will define your afternoon, evening, and overnight. pic.twitter.com/ROgkKVbM8q
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 26, 2021
The weather service said gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The timing of the Wind Advisory is Noon through Midnight. But with the Coastal Low moving VERY slowly away, and the High still building overnight, we will still have a pretty breezy day tomorrow.
Temperatures overnight stayed right around 60°, for the most part. Today’s high of 66° will be noticeably cooler than yesterday. And through much of the day, the thermometer will be in the low mid 60’s.
Marty B!