BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After more than a year of construction, Rash Field Park is set to reopen in early November following a $16.8 million facelift to install a skate park, an adventure park and nature park for kids, a shade lawn, and other amenities.
Mayor Brandon Scott, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford and city officials are scheduled to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 6.
Over the next two days, the new park will host skateboarding sessions, a Zumba class and other events to celebrate the reopening of the 7 1/2 acre park next to the Maryland Science Center.
The two playgrounds, skate park, shade lawn and a pavilion with a green roof overlook are all part of the first phase of renovations, a project helmed by the Waterfront Partnership.
Phase II is set to include a reconfiguration of beach volleyball courts on the site, shaded walking and jogging trails, bird and butterfly gardens, fitness equipment, and a game lawn.
The Waterfront Partnership has been eyeing a redevelopment of the park since 2015.
Jake's Skate Park is named for Jake Owen, who was killed by a cell phone-distracted driver in 2011. Professional skateboarder Joey Jett, a Baltimore native who helped raise money for the skate park, will be on hand Sunday for a meet-and-greet and demonstration from 2-3 p.m.
Other local pro skaters will host a skate party on Sunday from 10 a.m.-noon.