BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Few things are more important than safety when considering places to live. So, it’s a good thing Maryland ranks among the safest states in the country.
A new study from WalletHub compared the safety of all 50 states using five main categories: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness.
Based on those criteria, Maryland ranks No. 11. In other words, it's considered safer than the vast majority of its peers.
Sandwiched between New Jersey and Indiana on the list, the Old Line State stood out for its ratings in personal and residential safety, as well as workplace safety. Its worst score came in the road safety category.
The study found the safest states overall were Vermont (No. 1), Maine (No. 2) and New Hampshire (No.3). Rounding out the bottom of the list were Texas (No. 48), Mississippi (No. 49) and Louisiana (No. 50).