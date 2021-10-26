ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two candidates announced Tuesday they would seek the Maryland congressional seat that will be open because U.S. Rep Anthony Brown is running for attorney general in next year’s election.
Glenn Ivey, a former Prince George’s County state’s attorney, and state Del. Jazz Lewis announced they were running in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District. Both are Democrats.READ MORE: Howard County Police Searching For Missing 63-Year-Old Who May Be In Baltimore City
The district includes a large part of Prince George’s County and part of Anne Arundel County.
The announcement comes a day after Brown, a Democrat, announced he is running for Maryland attorney general.READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Is A Leader On The Field. Mayor Scott Hopes He Can Fill A Similar Role Off It
Ivey was state’s attorney in Prince George’s County from 2002 to 2010. Lewis has served in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2017.
Republican George McDermott also is running for the congressional seat.MORE NEWS: Maryland Teen Wanted In Fatal Shooting Captured In Florida
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)