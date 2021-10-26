LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police on Tuesday identified the victim of a deadly rear-end crash in Laurel as a Montgomery County man.
The crash happened about 2:25 p.m. Monday on Route 1 near Whiskey Bottom Road, according to the Howard County Police Department.
Police said a Toyota Corolla driven by Feliciano Lezcano was heading north on Route 1 when it slammed into an SUV stopped at a red light.
Lezcano, 51, of Rockville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The SUV's driver was taken to Laurel Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Though two other vehicles were involved in the chain reaction crash, no one inside them was hurt.