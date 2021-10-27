BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in South Baltimore Wednesday.
Officers on routine patrol heard a discharging around 5:45 p.m. After canvassing the area, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 4100 block of Maribean Court.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.