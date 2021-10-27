TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Barry Ransom, the Philadelphia man shot and killed Monday night outside a Towson shopping center, was a student at Morgan State University.

Ransom, 21, was a junior studying accounting, the university confirmed Wednesday. He was shot around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of The Shops at Kenilworth on Kenilworth Drive, according to police. He later died after being taken to the hospital.

“Together as a community we mourn this tragic loss of life and offer our deepest sympathies to the Ransom family,” the university said in a statement. “We ask that you please keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer during this difficult time.”

Ransom was a Philadelphia native who was known to be very studious. Students who knew him said he was often in the library. Ransom’s friends said he made deep connections with so many people even with the freshmen who’ve only been on campus for a few weeks.

“He told me about how I shouldn’t miss classes and how I need to stay on top of things. Where I’m from, we call that a man to man talk,” said Lyvell Barvour, a Morgan State University Freshman

“Even though we are freshmen and Barry is an upperclassman, Barry felt like one of us, like we came into this school with Barry,” said Jaden Bennett a Morgan State University freshman. “We only knew him for so long but he made that type of impact.”

In initial reports, police said the victim and the suspect were together when the shooting happened. They believe Ransom was targeted.

Authorities said detectives are still following up on leads, including one Ransom was able to share before he died.

“There was a vague description that was provided by the victim, because the victim was alive when our officers arrived on the scene,” police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. “It was only after he was transported to the hospital that he died.”

This loss comes just days after another Morgan State University student was shot on campus as homecoming activities wrapped up. That student survived.

And just as the community was wrapping their minds around that previous shooting, then came the news that Ransom, a son, brother and friend will no longer walk on this campus.

“Now that he’s really gone, I can’t talk to him no more about things we’ve been talking about. And it’s like, once you can’t talk to that person no more, you don’t know what to do, you don’t know who else to talk to about it,” said Barvour.

Morgan State University said counseling will be available for members of their community who need it.

The university said, “In times like this, please be reminded that counselors in the University Counseling Center are always available for those in need of assistance. The Center can be reached at 443-885-3130.”