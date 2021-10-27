BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller and gubernatorial hopeful Peter Franchot has tapped a Prince George’s County councilwoman as his running mate.
Monique Anderson-Walker, a lifelong Maryland resident who sits on the Prince George's County Council, is joining Franchot's ticket as a candidate for lieutenant governor in the 2022 race, Franchot's campaign announced Wednesday.
“My public service is rooted in an understanding that we are all in this together. I’m excited to work with Peter on delivering a better quality of life for all Marylanders regardless of zip code,” Anderson-Walker said in a statement.
Between Franchot and Anderson-Walker, the campaign said, the ticket will have a broad network, strong name recognition and significant fundraising power, among other benefits.
“I’m inspired by Monique’s commitment to community and her innovative, pragmatic solutions to the challenges Maryland families. Together we can restore our citizens’ faith in the competency of government,” Franchot said in part.
Anderson-Walker, who has served Prince George's County since 2018, is a small business owner and Emory University grad, who holds master's degrees from both Howard University and Johns Hopkins University.
She is married to Maryland State Delegate Jay Walker.