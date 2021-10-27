JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — One Joppatowne father of four is competing in a quirky online contest celebrating dads of all shapes and sizes.

It’s called the Legendary Dad Bod Competition.

“It is kind of fun kind of goofy. I thought it would be something that would be kind of fun to do,” said Peter Danaher.

Peter Danaher heard about the Men’s Journal contest through Instagram and decided to enter after losing a lot of weight earlier this year.

“Actually lost 40 pounds from January to July and so to kind of cap off that you know thought this would be a fun way to do that,” said Peter.

Contestants are now competing for the most votes through an online system and Peter has made it all the way to the quarter-finals.

“When he started and he was in the first place in the first group it was kind of exciting and motivating so we’ve been voting every day,” said Amanda Danaher.

The winner gets $25,000 and a two-page feature in Men’s Journal and it’s all for a very good cause. To vote, you have to donate to a charity helping kids battling cancer called “B Positive.”

Jordan says he thinks there’s a good chance he might be the winner.

“Things are rolling we’re in the quarter-finals, I was like ‘wow there’s actually a shot to like take this home’ and like you would be kind of awesome,” said Peter.

To vote for Peter, click here.