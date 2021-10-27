PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man shot another man at a motel in Parkville Tuesday night before shooting and killing himself, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded Tuesday evening to the Welcome Inn on Loch Bend Drive. There, they found a man who had been shot. Police said the man’s injury is non-life-threatening.
Shortly after, officers responded to the 8600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard, where they found a 49-year-old man who had shot and killed himself. Police said the man matched the description of the suspect in the Welcome Inn shooting.