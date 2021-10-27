CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Azani Parks, Baltimore County, Dundalk, Missing Infant

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The infant has been found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore County Police.

Original post, Oct. 27, 2021, at 9:29 p.m. DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a six-day-old infant.

Azani Parks was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Paulette Road in Dundalk.

The adult she is with is believed to be on foot and is described as a male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or 410-307-2020.

