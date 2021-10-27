TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Barry Ransom, the Philadelphia man shot and killed Monday night outside a Towson shopping center, was a student at Morgan State University.

Ransom, 21, was a junior studying accounting, the university confirmed Wednesday. He was shot around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of The Shops at Kenilworth on Kenilworth Drive, according to police.

“Together as a community we mourn this tragic loss of life and offer our deepest sympathies to the Ransom family,” the university said in a statement. “We ask that you please keep them and their extended family and friends in prayer during this difficult time.”

In initial reports, police said the victim and the suspect were together when the shooting happened, noting they believe Ransom was targeted.

Authorities said detectives are still following up on leads, including one Ransom was able to share before he died of his injuries.

“There was a vague description that was provided by the victim, because the victim was alive when our officers arrived on the scene,” police spokesperson Joy Stewart said. “It was only after he was transported to the hospital that he died.”

The deadly shooting marks the latest instance of violent crime to strike Baltimore County, which is grappling with a rise in violence.

BREAKING: WJZ has learned that Barry Ransom, who was killed this Monday in Towson, was a Morgan State University student. He was a junior studying accounting. Here’s a link to the story we did yesterday.https://t.co/7WjLRYx5Fx@wjz — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 27, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.