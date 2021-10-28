TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced 22-year-old Faruq Osilalu is “no longer missing.”
Officials said the case is now being handled by the Baltimore City Police Department. No other details were provided.
Osilalu was first reported missing in September. Police said he was working as a driver for a sedan service when he disappeared on September 17 in Baltimore. His car was found on the 29th in the city, police said.
