BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some of the most deadly habits behind the wheel are still a big problem, according to a new AAA survey.

“The number of motorists who continually speed up, who continually use their cell phone while driving, that number is still pretty high.” said Regina Ali, public and government affairs manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The group’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index released on Thursday shows that nearly half the drivers in the self-reported survey admitted to speeding, and about one-third said they used a handheld phone while driving.

“We have to remind each other when we’re in the car and one of us touches our phone when we’re driving, we say, ‘No, no, no you can’t do that.’” said Abby Mayou of Massachusetts.

The report said there’s been an overall decrease in unsafe driving behaviors over the last three years like running red lights, driving while drowsy and driving while impaired.

But fatalities were up last year and the agency said there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

“The purpose is to educate the public about what we’re seeing on the road ways how we as motorists can be more responsible,” said Ali.

One thing to note, the survey did not address whether changes in lifestyle during the pandemic contributed to the reported changes in driving behaviors for better or worse.

The full survey can be read here.