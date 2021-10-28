MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland AAA worker was struck and killed Thursday while changing a tire on Interstate 70 in Howard County, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near the Marriottsville Road exit, according to the Maryland State Police.
The victim was identified as Muhammad Shehzad, 38, of Ellicott City.
Troopers said Shehzad and another driver had parked on the right shoulder while Shehzad changed the other driver's tire. Shehzad was struck by a pickup truck while walking back to his vehicle.
The 38-year-old was wearing reflective clothing, according to MSP, and his vehicle’s emergency lights and hazard flashers were switched on at the time of the crash.
Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers suspect the pickup crossed over the white line and onto the shoulder, striking Shehzad and the AAA vehicle. The pickup then left the road and hit a tree.
The pickup's driver, a 77-year-old Virginia man, was taken to Shock Trauma. His condition wasn't clear as of Thursday afternoon.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.