BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With major tidal flooding expected to impact Maryland over the next few days, Baltimore City is taking steps to help keep its residents and their vehicles dry.
The city’s Department of Transportation will make sandbags available to residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. But because quantities are limited, sandbags will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to those who provide proof of their residency.READ MORE: Drivers Continue To Speed, Use Cell Phones Behind The Wheel, According To New AAA Survey
While sand, bags, ties and shovels will be provided, residents are required to fill and transport their own sandbags. Sandbags will be distributed at the following locations:
- The intersection of Thames and Caroline streets in Fell’s Point
- Still Meadow Church located at 5110 Frederick Avenue;
- 2601 Spellman Rd. in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
Besides sandbags, the city’s parking authority is also encouraging residents to avoid having their vehicles parked in low-lying, flood-prone areas. Instead, it’s recommended that they relocate their cars to higher ground. To help people out, the city’s making garage space available.READ MORE: 22-Year-Old Faruq Osilalu 'No Longer Missing', Police Say
Like sandbags, parking space is only available on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents are allowed to park at the following garages from 6 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Sunday:
- The Fleet and Eden Garage at 501 S. Eden St.
- The Caroline Street Garage at 805 S. Caroline St.
- The Little Italy Garage at 400 S. Central Ave.
The city is reminding residents not to attempt walking or driving through flooded areas. Remember, if you see standing water, turn around and find an alternate route.
Thursday’s advisory comes after the National Weather Service issued said a big flood event could impact all tidal shores of Maryland on Friday and Saturday.
MORE NEWS: Girl Scout Season Returns After Year-Long Hiatus
One of the biggest tidal flood events of the past 10-20 years (possibly since Hurricane Isabel at some locales), is expected Friday & Saturday. Those along tidal shores should get ready for exceptional tidal inundation! Tidal forecasts here: https://t.co/Q2WdpDGgIJ pic.twitter.com/LQkL80pzQs
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) October 28, 2021