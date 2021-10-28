BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest in the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in front of his 5-year-old daughter, police said Thursday.
Nicholas Martinez Figueroa, 37, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, where he awaits trial on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 30-year-old Marcus Wilson.
About 9 p.m. March 29, police were called to a stabbing near the intersection of Conkling and Pratt streets, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers found Wilson suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The 30-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Wilson and his daughter were skateboarding to a store when they ran into Figueroa. Police said a dispute ensued and Wilson was stabbed in front of his child.
Figueroa, who was later identified as the stabbing suspect, was taken into custody. He’s being held without bail while awaiting court proceedings in the case.