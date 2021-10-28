BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fish at the National Aquarium can’t exactly go trick-or-treating, so this weekend divers are bringing a little bit of Halloween to them.
From Oct. 29-31, divers at the aquarium will go underwater to carve pumpkins and offer the leftovers as snacks to the sharks, rays and angelfish that swim by.
The aquarium is encouraging guests to get in the spooky spirit by wearing family-friendly costumes this weekend or taking part in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt. Carved pumpkins will also be placed throughout the building to celebrate the holiday.
Scavenger hunt worksheets are available at the information desk.