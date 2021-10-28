BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that 22-year-old Faruq Osilalu was found dead in Baltimore earlier this month.
According to officials, on Oct. 4, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Paton Ave for a report of a body in the rear of the location. On the scene, they found an unidentified person who had been pronounced dead by medics.READ MORE: Man, 36, Shot & Killed In West Baltimore
On Oct. 26, the victim was positively identified as 22-year-old Faruq Osilalu who was reported missing on Sept. 27.
Police said he was working as a driver for a sedan service when he disappeared on Sept. 17 in Baltimore. His car was found on Sept. 29 in the city.READ MORE: Ravens Have Stayed The Course Despite Their Injury Problems
Police said they are investigating his death at this time as questionable.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Crash In Anne Arundel County Leaves Motorcyclist Critically Injured
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
#UPDATE Faruq Osilalu is no longer missing. Thank you for sharing the post. This case is now being handled by the Baltimore City Police Department. https://t.co/5yZiT7LiEY
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 28, 2021