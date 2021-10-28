CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials confirmed that 22-year-old Faruq Osilalu was found dead in Baltimore earlier this month.

According to officials, on Oct. 4, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Paton Ave for a report of a body in the rear of the location. On the scene, they found an unidentified person who had been pronounced dead by medics.

On Oct. 26, the victim was positively identified as 22-year-old Faruq Osilalu who was reported missing on Sept. 27.

Police said he was working as a driver for a sedan service when he disappeared on Sept. 17 in Baltimore. His car was found on Sept. 29 in the city.

Police said they are investigating his death at this time as questionable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

