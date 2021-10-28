BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Time to cheer because girl scout season is here! After a year-long hiatus during the pandemic, cookie booth sales are returning this weekend.

“It feels nice to be connected with my family and friends again, doing activities again that I love,” said Leila Ross.

Leila Ross is a third-year cadet. She says her troop made the most of virtual events but she missed the in-person interactions the most.

“Having to get used to staying away from my friends, instead of giving them hugs and laughing with them, or keeping up the masks all the time, it’s going to be a little bit awkward but I’m just happy to be back with them,” said Ross.

All in-person sales will be socially distant and COVID cautious but will promote the same lessons as before — how to run a business, money management and goal setting.

“When they get to the table, we tell them about the different cookies we have, what they’re made up of, and how yummy they taste,” said Zoe Brooks.

Januairre Brown says this is also a chance to give the younger girls a few sales tips.

“Since they haven’t done it before, haven’t done it in a while, the cadets can teach them how to do it again,” said Brown.

As always, proceeds stay local and many sales are in person now.

“I think it’ll be easier to raise money for troop activities,” said Sophie Green.

To purchase, visit gscm.org and click on cookie finder.

And remember, there is a new flavor to choose from and we’re told it doesn’t disappoint.