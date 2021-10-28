BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A former Baltimore City Public Schools music teacher has been named in a federal indictment charging him with preying on children, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Lewis Ismael Blandon, 35, of Edgewood, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, coercion and enticement, distribution/receipt of child pornography, child pornography possession and transfer of obscene matter to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland. Blandon has been in custody since his arrest Oct. 13.
Starting in December 2020, Blandon adopted several social media personas that he used to approach minors, according to his 18-count indictment, which states he convinced them to share sexually explicit content with him. He’s also accused of possessing and sharing child pornography, including a video clip “depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler.”
If convicted, Blandon could face decades in prison.