BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — With a term limit keeping Larry Hogan from seeking reelection, speculation is swirling around what’s next for Maryland’s governor.

The topic came up on Thursday when Gov. Hogan made an appearance on “CBS This Morning.” Asked about his political aspirations and whether he was contemplating a White House bid in 2024, the governor was coy.

“I’m not sure that’s fair to say that,” Hogan said. “It’s not quite at that point.”

“We’re finally at the goal line…we just need Congress to put aside their differences”: @GovLarryHogan hopes to see an infrastructure deal move through Congress after years of promises. He also spoke with @TonyDokoupil about the vaccine rollout and his future political plans. pic.twitter.com/ukkGfmy7KF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 28, 2021

Saying his focus remains on being Maryland’s governor until he leaves office in 2023, Hogan voiced concerns about the direction of the country and the Republican party. But, he said, he hasn’t made up his mind on if he wants to run for president.

“So, I’m out there trying to steer the conversation to a more civil political debate and talk about solutions for the country, but I haven’t made any decisions about what to do,” said Hogan, who acknowledged that he “hasn’t ruled it out.”

The speculation and questions come as Hogan has seen his national profile grow. He made two national TV appearances Thursday on CBS and Fox News, and earlier this month he rolled out a high-profile “re-fund the police” initiative.

Hogan, who’s been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, was asked if his decision would be influenced by whether or not Trump gets into the race. He said that wouldn’t be a consideration for him.

“We have three years until the presidential election. So I think it’s far too early to speculate,” he said. ” … Bottom line is we’ve got to bring the country together and stop the divisive dysfunction in Washington.”