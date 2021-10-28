Hi everyone!
A look ahead for the region. After a warm 73 degrees on Wednesday with an abundant amount of sunshine, look for a cooler but mainly sunny Thursday followed by clouds closer to the evening.
Friday is shaping up to be another wet day with the potential for over one inch of rain or more in some areas. The rain may continue into the start of the weekend thanks to this slow-moving system.
By Halloween, we are hoping that enough dry air can return to give us a partly sunny afternoon with temps in the mid-60s. It should be dry for those trick or treaters Sunday night.
Next week, will start out dry and mainly sunny with highs slightly above normal in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a pleasant day!
Bob Turk