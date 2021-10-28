BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — If you had tickets to ZooBOOO! on Friday, you’ll have to take a raincheck.
With the Baltimore area expected to see heavy rains, the Maryland Zoo announced it’s canceling Friday’s event due to concerns about the weather.READ MORE: Neo-Nazi Group Member Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
“The weather is looking a little spookier for tomorrow than we had planned,” the zoo said Thursday.
The zoo said it’s contacted attendees who had reservations to reschedule for another date.READ MORE: City Secures $5 Million To Address Persistent Flooding In Northeast Baltimore
The good news is, festivities will continue as planned on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual event provides families with plenty of Halloween festivities, including trick-or-treating, games, prizes and contests.MORE NEWS: Arrest Made In Murder Of Baltimore Man Stabbed In Front Of His 5-Year-Old Daughter
To learn more or reserve tickets for your family, visit the zoo’s website.