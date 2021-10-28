BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has secured $5 million in state funds to study persistent flooding issues near the intersection of 35th Street and Hillen Road in the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside neighborhood, city officials said Thursday.
The area on the southern edge of Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School is known to flood during severe rainstorms, a problem that has gone on for decades.
City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, whose 14th District includes the neighborhood, recalled sitting on the porch of a neighbor in 2020, shortly after a bus filled with passengers got stuck in the high water.
The woman showed Ramos a picture from 1957.
"Same floods, with the waters up at the porches and the stop sign you can't see because there's so much water," Ramos recalled.
Mayor Brandon Scott remembered having to take precautions during bad weather when he was a student at the high school.
“We had to carefully leave from time to time when we had big rainstorms because we had to avoid the area because of the flooding,” he said.
Department of Public Works officials said the agency will create a model to simulate how underground infrastructure responds to severe rainstorms and consider solutions such as upsizing pipes or infrastructure to reroute the water.
The Tiffany Run watershed, a piped stream system, runs beneath the area before entering the Herring Run just above Lake Montebello, according to a 2008 report by the Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection
and Resource Management.