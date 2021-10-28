RIVIERA BEACH, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Anne Arundel County.
Officials are working in the area of Ft. Smallwood Road and Hilltop Road. Police said a motorcyclist has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No word on any additional injuries.
Officials said to expect delays in the area and to use caution.
Officers on scene of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Ft. Smallwood Road and Hilltop Rd. Motorcyclist has been transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. Expect delays and use caution in the area as officers conduct their investigation. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/Jlupy6ZBV6
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 28, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.
