By CBS Baltimore Staff
RIVIERA BEACH, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Anne Arundel County.

Officials are working in the area of Ft. Smallwood Road and Hilltop Road. Police said a motorcyclist has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word on any additional injuries.

Officials said to expect delays in the area and to use caution.

