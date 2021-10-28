COBB ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A search is underway Thursday for a fisherman reported missing near Cobb Island in the Potomac River, authorities said.
The unnamed fisherman was reported "overdue" sometime Wednesday evening by the Charles County Fire Department, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Preliminary search efforts located the fisherman's vessel near the shoreline of Westmoreland County, Virginia.
The Coast Guard, Maryland State Police, Natural Resources Police and Cobb Island Fire Department are among the agencies involved in the search.
Anyone with information that could help with the search is asked to call the Coast Guard at 410-576-2525.