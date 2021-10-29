TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking citizens interested in applying for slots on the department’s disciplinary trial board.
Following the adoption of a new memorandum of understanding between the county and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 4 in July, citizens are able to serve on the boards.
Under state law, police officers are entitled to a hearing if they are recommended for dismissal, a demotion, loss of pay, transfer or other punitive action. Officers who are convicted of a crime are not entitled to hearings before a trial board.
The memorandum of understanding in Baltimore County allows for three law enforcement officers selected by the chief of police and two citizens on a trial board.
Citizen board members will be randomly selected for each hearing subject to their availability, but the proceeding can go on without one or both resident members if they are unavailable or ineligible.
To be eligible, citizens must be Baltimore County residents age 21 and older and meet the following criteria:
- Never convicted or otherwise found guilty of a felony offense
- Not convicted or otherwise found guilty of a misdemeanor for which a sentence for one year or more could have been imposed, within the 10 years preceding the appointment date.
- Not arrested or charged for a felony or misdemeanor within two years of the appointment date or where charges are pending.
- Not a party (or the spouse, parent, sibling or child of a party, business partner) to any legal action filed against the the Baltimore County Police Department or an officer within 10 years preceding the appointment date. That includes filing a notice of claim under the Local Government Torts Claims Act.
- Not a current or former sworn law enforcement officer with Baltimore County
Applications are due by Dec. 1. For more details, contact the department at 410-887-2210 or policemedia@baltimorecountymd.gov.
Community member who are selected will undergo eight hours of training and participate in three ride-alongs with police, each a minimum of four hours.