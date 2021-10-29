SCHOOL CLOSINGSSeveral Local School Districts Close Schools Due To Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit and run accident.

Officials said on Oct. 20, shortly before 8:30 a.m., the vehicle was involved in a hit and run at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Dumanway in Dundalk.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV that may have signs of damage on the passenger front and possibly to the hood or bumper.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any additional information, contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

