DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a vehicle wanted in connection with a hit and run accident.
Officials said on Oct. 20, shortly before 8:30 a.m., the vehicle was involved in a hit and run at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Dumanway in Dundalk.
The vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV that may have signs of damage on the passenger front and possibly to the hood or bumper.
If you recognize the vehicle or have any additional information, contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.
#BCoPD seek the public's help identifying this vehicle and the owner. If you recognize this vehicle please contact 911 or call 410-307-2020. Read more here: https://t.co/UB3zNqXzOg pic.twitter.com/VRmYyyXuXJ
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 29, 2021