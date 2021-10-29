BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly a year after a woman was shot dead in a West Baltimore home, police have made an arrest in her murder.
Cornelius Hayes, 44, was arrested Wednesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
The charges stem from the shooting death of 48-year-old Lezatte Jackson, police said.
About 7:24 a.m. Nov. 21, 2020, police called to a home in the 1200 block of North Woodyear Street found Jackson shot in the back. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives later identified Hayes as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, which was served Wednesday.
Hayes remains in custody without bail while awaiting trial on the first-degree murder charge.