ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Tidal flooding left streets in downtown Annapolis underwater Friday morning.
Anne Arundel County is among 14 counties under a coastal flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, which predicted the region could see its worst tidal flood event since Hurricane Isabel struck in 2003.
The rainy, windy weather and flooding threat led officials to close Anne Arundel County Public Schools and senior activity centers Friday.
The Weather Service estimates most areas will see an inch or two of rain, while some regions might see as many as four inches.
Strong winds are also expected throughout the day. Areas could see 20- to 35-mph winds with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.