BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties and Baltimore City until 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The NWS said the following areas under the warning should take precautions:

  • Baltimore
  • Severn
  • Annapolis
  • Pikesville
  • Crofton
  • Cockeysville
  • Elkridge
  • Riviera Beach
  • Mayo
  • Shady Side
  • Deale
  • Naval Academy
  • Baltimore-Washington Airport
  • Fort Smallwood State Park
  • Sparrows Point
  • Historic Ellicott City
  • Bodkin Point
  • Dobbins Island
  • Sillery Bay
  • Pinehurst

Additional rainfall of one to two inches remains possible. If travel is necessary, remember to stay weather aware and to turn around, don’t drown!