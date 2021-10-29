BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford and Howard Counties and Baltimore City until 11:30 p.m. Friday.
The NWS said the following areas under the warning should take precautions:
- Baltimore
- Severn
- Annapolis
- Pikesville
- Crofton
- Cockeysville
- Elkridge
- Riviera Beach
- Mayo
- Shady Side
- Deale
- Naval Academy
- Baltimore-Washington Airport
- Fort Smallwood State Park
- Sparrows Point
- Historic Ellicott City
- Bodkin Point
- Dobbins Island
- Sillery Bay
- Pinehurst
Additional rainfall of one to two inches remains possible. If travel is necessary, remember to stay weather aware and to turn around, don’t drown!