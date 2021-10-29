SCHOOL CLOSINGSSeveral Local School Districts Close Schools Due To Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Dorchester, Cecil, Harford, Kent, Prince George’s, St. Marys, Queen Annes, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester Counties and Baltimore City until Saturday.

Downtown Annapolis, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and Miller Island in Baltimore County were some of the areas inundated with standing water early Friday.

The NWS said rainfall amounts around one to two inches are possible with isolated amounts of two to four inches. They also warned that this system could be one of the biggest tidal flooding events in the area since Isabel in 2003.

Strong winds are also expected throughout the day. Areas could see east winds 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Queen Annes and Talbot counties and Baltimore City.

A high wind warning is in effect for St. Marys and Calvert counties.

Sandbags are being provided to city residents by Baltimore’s Department of Transportation beginning at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials are reminding Marylanders to stay weather aware. If travel is necessary, remember to  “#TurnAroundDontDrown.”

