FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash in Frederick County Friday.
According to officials, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle collision just before 4 p.m. on westbound RT 340 at Catoctin Creek. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling east when the vehicle crossed the median and continued into oncoming traffic.
The driver of the Sante Fe was pronounced dead. Two additional vehicles were also damaged. Names are not being released until the next of kin has been notified.
Maryland State Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes while the collision investigation is completed.
Traffic on Rt 340 west is being diverted at Lander Road.