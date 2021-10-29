SCHOOL CLOSINGSSeveral Local School Districts Close Schools Due To Weather
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Baltimore County have closed several roads due to flooding concerns or tree blockage.

The following roads are closed as of 7 p.m.

  • Millers Island Boulevard at Baylight Avenue, 21219
  • Grace Road at Martha Avenue, 21219
  • Lynch Road at Martha Avenue, 21219
  • River Drive Road at White Way Road, 21219
  • Peach Orchard Road, 21222
  • Bullneck Road at Long Point Road, 21222
  • Ella Avenue at River Drive Road, 21219
  • River Drive Road at Grace Road, 21219
  • Millers Island Boulevard at North Point Road, 21219
  • Bayside Drive at Beach Drive, 21222
  • Galena Road, 21221
  • New Section Road at the dead end, 21220
  • Bay Drive, 21220
  • Wye Road, 21221
  • Wilson Point Road, 21220
  • Seneca Park Road, 21220
  • Wilson Point Road at dead end, 21220
  • Riverside Drive at Cox Point Park (entrance to park), 21221
  • Clarks Point Road at Bowleys Quarters Road, 21220
  • 520 Braeside Road, 21229 (blocking alley, wires down; BGE notified)
  • 3667 Hilmar Road, 21244
  • Old Court Road at Bedford Avenue, 21208
  • 17 Warren Road, 21221
  • 4601 Wards Chapel Road, 21117
  • Lakeside Boulevard at Groffs Mill Road, 21117
  • Hatherleigh Road, 21212
  • Pepper Hill Road, 21128 (tree in wires; Verizon contacted)
  • Green Glade at Manor Road, 21131; (tree in wires; Verizon contacted)
  • Golupski Road and Holly Neck Road, 21221; (BGE notified)

This list will be updated as roads reopen.

