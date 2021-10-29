HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Waves crashed onshore in Havre De Grace after a major storm swept through parts of the state Friday.
"I've never seen it like this," said one neighbor.
“It was crazy. A lot of water like overflowing everywhere,“ said Damon Presberry.
Heavy winds and high tides were a dangerous mix. WJZ saw ducks go for a swim at one point as the storm took a break.
“Actually we’re very lucky. The wind patterns changed. We invested a lot of money into our infrastructure here and it looks like it helped,” said Mary Ann Lisanti, State Delegate.
But by evening, the tide rolled in as roads shut down.
Waves crashed onshore at Tydings Park and water flooded the parking lot, bringing debris with it.
“It’s like on the streets and everything it’s crazy,“ Presberry added.