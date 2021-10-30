$10K Reward Offered For Info In Glen Burnie Homicide
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, Glen Burnie, Homicide
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a Glen Burnie homicide two years ago.
Officers found Andre Lee Garrett, 39, of Oxon Hill being treated for wounds behind a business in the 300 block of Hospital Drive just after 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019. He was taken to Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, where he died.
Detectives have continued to follow leads over the past two years, but posted the reward with the hope that someone might feel compelled to come forward and asked the public to help provide closure to Garrett’s family.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 410-222-4751. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the department’s police tip line at 410-222-4700 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the website.
Officers found Andre Lee Garrett, 39, of Oxon Hill being treated for wounds behind a business in the 300 block of Hospital Drive just after 3 p.m. Oct. 30, 2019. He was taken to Baltimore-Washington Medical Center, where he died.
Detectives have continued to follow leads over the past two years, but posted the reward with the hope that someone might feel compelled to come forward and asked the public to help provide closure to Garrett’s family.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 410-222-4751. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the department’s police tip line at 410-222-4700 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the website.