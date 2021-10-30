ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management on Saturday opened a web portal to gather data on the damage to homes and businesses caused by coastal flooding.
Steady rain and heavy winds on Friday caused severe flooding in coastal areas and low-lying places across the state.
A flood warning is still in effect until Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Preeti Emrick, director of the Office of Emergency Management, said "data collection helps determine the severity of impact the incident or disaster has on individuals and communities and what resources are needed in order to help the communities recover. We cannot do that without the residents' help."
Residents and business owners can fill out the form, available here, through Friday, Nov. 12.
Damage can also be reported by contacting the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600.
The form is not a substitute for insurance, nor is it a guarantee of federal, state or local aid, officials said.