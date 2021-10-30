BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 64-year-old man missing since Tuesday.
William Birmingham was last seen at about 9 p.m. in the 400 block of South Payson Street, police said.
He was wearing a navy jacket with "Standard Auto" on the front and black pants.
He is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
He frequents the Morrell Park and Pigtown areas.
Anyone with information on Birmingham’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.