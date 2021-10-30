ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Chopper 13 flew over City Dock in Annapolis on Saturday morning to survey the damage from coastal flooding brought on by rain and strong winds.
At high tide Friday, the water topped four feet, WJZ’s Ava-joye Burnett reported.
“I’ve been over to Eastport which is very vulnerable there, it’s peninsula. And on the backside, they are exposed to the bay,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Friday for jurisdictions impacted by the flooding, including Anne Arundel County.